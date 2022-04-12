GamyFi Platform Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $146,313.92 and approximately $1,022.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.47 or 0.07564534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.07 or 1.00072264 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

