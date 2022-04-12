Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.