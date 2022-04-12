Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBERY stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. 20,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783. Geberit has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79.

Get Geberit alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.