Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

