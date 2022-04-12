Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. 25,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,790. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

