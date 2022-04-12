Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 12,253 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $28,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 44,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 538,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,606,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Align Technology by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 75,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Align Technology by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 59,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $9.49 on Tuesday, hitting $419.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,780. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

