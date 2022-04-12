Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $132.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

