Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 9,021 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trimble worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.