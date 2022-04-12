Gensource Potash (LON:GSP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gensource Potash (LON:GSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GSP opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The company has a market cap of £105.12 million and a PE ratio of -35.71. Gensource Potash has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Gensource Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gensource Potash Corporation operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

