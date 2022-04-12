GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.0111 on Exchanges

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $583,841.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00104484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 339,210,082 coins and its circulating supply is 52,819,038 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

