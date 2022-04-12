Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

