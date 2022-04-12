Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock opened at C$24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.34 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1823799 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.