Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$24.62 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.34 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.81.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1823799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

