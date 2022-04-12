Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 35,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,560. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.20. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Icapital Wealth LLC grew its position in Gitlab by 32.7% during the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

