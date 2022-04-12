Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) SVP Sells $188,950.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

