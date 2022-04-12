GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $120.32

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.32 and last traded at $120.32, with a volume of 2122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $172.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

