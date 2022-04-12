Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,365 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of Goal Acquisitions worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUCK stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

