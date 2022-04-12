goeasy (TSE:GSY) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$211.78.

Shares of GSY traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$125.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$167.48. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$121.25 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

