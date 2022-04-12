GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GOGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 115,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. GoGreen Investments has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.61.

Get GoGreen Investments alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth $4,519,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth $5,437,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter worth $2,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoGreen Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGreen Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.