Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.
GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.46.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
