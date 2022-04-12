Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,512,439 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.90%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

