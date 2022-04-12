GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading 38.6% Lower This Week

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $186,668.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.08 or 0.07498309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.82 or 1.00093646 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

