GoNetwork Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $96,654.66 and approximately $34,719.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.50 or 1.00066966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023838 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.