Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Target were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $234.35. 44,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,413. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

