Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $295,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. 56,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,730. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

