Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.95. 18,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,143. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

