Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in BRF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. 88,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

