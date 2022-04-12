Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 390 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,869,000 after acquiring an additional 90,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 10,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

