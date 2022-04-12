Greef Roderick De Sells 10,713 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 369,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,414,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

