Gries Financial LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of ICF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,206 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

