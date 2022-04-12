Gries Financial LLC Has $449,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 3,386,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,650,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

