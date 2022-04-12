Gries Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded down $8.31 on Tuesday, hitting $282.81. The stock had a trading volume of 112,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $231.09 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.92. The firm has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.