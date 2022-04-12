Gries Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,136.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 289,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. 10,142,745 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.
