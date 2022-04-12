Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.97. Grifols shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 2,443 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Grifols alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.