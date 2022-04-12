Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.97. Grifols shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 2,443 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
