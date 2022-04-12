Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 1,948.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,963 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grifols by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 269,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grifols by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 236,779 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after purchasing an additional 529,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

