Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.98

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.98 and traded as high as $59.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 25,302 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

