Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Position Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASR opened at $203.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.04. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.48 and a twelve month high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASR. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

