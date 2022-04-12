GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.10 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $116.88 million and $10.10 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

