Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $327.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of -0.13. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

