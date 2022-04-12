Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

