Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HHULY remained flat at $8.57 on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a 52-week low of 7.50 and a 52-week high of 13.46.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.