Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HHULY remained flat at $8.57 on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a 52-week low of 7.50 and a 52-week high of 13.46.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

