Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $60.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.99. 6,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,684. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

