Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($228.26) to €205.00 ($222.83) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($158.70) to €145.70 ($158.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.78.

HVRRY stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

