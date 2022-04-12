Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.87

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRGLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.16) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.29) to GBX 1,224 ($15.95) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
