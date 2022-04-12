Harmony (ONE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $88.83 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $88.83 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,418,037,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,581,002 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

