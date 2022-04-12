Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,496 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Aptiv stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

