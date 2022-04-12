Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 177 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,348.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,401.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,471.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,213.94 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

