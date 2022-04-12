Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after buying an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Shares of CRL opened at $290.67 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

