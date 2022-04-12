Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,210 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

