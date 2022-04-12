Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,174 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

